Blowfish Fall at Gastonia, Back Home Tuesday

GASTONIA, GA. (Blowfish) — The Blowfish have struggled with errors all season long, as that has been their biggest Achilles heel throughout 2017. Mondaywas their first game not committing but a new thorn in their side did them in.

Two controversial calls at the plate doomed the Blowfish tonight at Sims Legion Park as they fell for their second straight game, this time to Gastonia by the final of 5-1.

The Blowfish struck first in the top of the second when Danny Wilson (UNC-Ashville) smacked an RBI single to center plating Jake Bublitz (Morehead State) to give them a 1-0 lead.

Gastonia struck back in the fourth on an RBI single from Ryan Cox (Kutztown) that brought in Mitchell Wilson (Stony Brook) to knot the game back up at 1.

Lexington County thought they had taken the lead in the fifth on a Seth Lancaster (Coastal Carolina) single to center but Luke Setzer (Catawba) threw out Jared Williams (USC-Lancaster) on a close call at the plate. Lexington County was on the wrong side of the bang-bang play and remained tied at 1.

Both teams used timely pitching to strand base runners and keep the game tied until the bottom of the eighth inning when Gastonia broke through.

The Grizzlies took the lead on a bizarre play at the plate on a fielder’s choice that Lexington County was once again on the wrong side on. From that play forward, the Grizzlies added three more runs, two on a triple from Cox that was shot down the right field line.

Gastonia closed the door on Lexington County in the ninth and won the game 5-1.

The Blowfish come back home Tuesday night for a three game home stand starting against the Savannah Bananas.

Tuesday night is the first Dog Day Tuesdaypresented by McDaniels Subaru at Lexington County Baseball Stadium. Dogs get into the ballpark free with a paid human. Dogs at the park Tuesday night will have the chance to participate in the “Pooches Parade” when fans have their opportunity to show off their dogs on the field.

The Blowfish want to thank 94.3 The Dude as our radio sponsor of Dog Day Tuesdays throughout the entire 2017 season.

Lexington County plays their only Sunday game at Lexington County Baseball Stadium this season and it is Father’s Day. Bring Dad out to the park and play catch with Dad out on the field pregame.

Gates open Tuesday night at 6:00 pm and first pitch from the Lex is slated for 7:05 against the Savannah Bananas.