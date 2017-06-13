Cardinal Newman’s Wyatt Millard named Gatorade South Carolina Boys Soccer Player of the Year

Columbia, SC (CN) – Gatorade announced Cardinal Newman's Wyatt Millard as its 2016-2017 Gatorade South Carolina Boys Soccer Player of the year. This is the third time in five years that Cardinal Newman has had a male soccer player earn this honor. Wyatt's bother, Koty, earned the distinction in 2012-2013. It is the 32nd year Gatorade has honored the nation's best high school athletes.

This award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Millard as South Carolina’s best high school boy’s soccer player. Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Boys Soccer Player of the Year award to be announced this month, Millard joins an elite alumni association of past state award-winners in 12 sports, including Abby Wambach (1997-98, Our Lady of Mercy, NY), Derek Jeter (1991-92, Kalamazoo HS, Mich.), Candace Parker (2001-02, Naperville Central HS, Ill.), Alex Lalas (1987-88, Cranbrook HS, Mich.), Heather O’Reilly (2001-02), East Brunswick Hs, NJ) and Mark Sanchez (2004-05 Mission Viejo Hs, Calif.).

“Wyatt is a truly special talent. He has the ability to take over a game whenever he wants,” said Head Men’s Varsity Soccer Coach and Athletic Director Will Eudy. “His work rate, speed and will to win set him apart at even the highest levels of soccer. Wyatt has been a massive part of Cardinal Newman Soccer. He truly deserves this honor.”

This past year, Millard had 20 games, 48 shots on goal, 16 goals, 18 assists, 4 game-winning goals.