Dabo, Clemson’s Journey to the White House

Dabo Swinney and Clemson football each have already made trips to the White House as National Champions. The 1981 Tigers visited when they won it all. Dabo went with Alabama following the Tide’s title in 1992.

But on a Monday in June in 2017, the two were able to enjoy a trip to D.C. together.

President Donald Trump welcomed the College Football Playoff champs just five months after the Tigers topped Alabama 35-31 this January in Tampa. The win followed Clemson’s loss in the previous year’s championship to the same Tide program. This go around was Dabo and his side’s turn to win and enjoy the trip to the nation’s capital.