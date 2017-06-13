Dozens Charged in Alleged SC Prison Meth Ring

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Nearly three dozen people across South Carolina have been indicted as part of a methamphetamine ring operating within the state’s prisons.

Attorney General Alan Wilson said Tuesday that the state grand jury has handed down indictments against 34 people. The defendants include two inmates at maximum-security prisons in South Carolina.

Wilson says inmates at prisons in Columbia and Bishopville, about 50 miles northeast of the capital city, led the criminal conspiracy, using contraband cellphones to direct drug deliveries, sales and payments with people on the outside.

Authorities say grand jurors have been probing methamphetamine trafficking across the state. These charges stem from multiple but connected cases.