Falcons cut former Gamecock Darius English

ATLANTA, GA (WOLO) — The Atlanta Falcons released former Gamecock Darius English Tuesday, just a little over a month after signing him as an undrafted free agent.

TRANSACTION: We have waived LB Darius English. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) June 13, 2017

English led USC with nine sacks in 2016. He registered 57 tackles and a team-high 13 tackles for loss in his senior season with the Gamecocks.