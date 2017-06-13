Fireflies Sweep Homestand, Win 9th-Straight on Walk-Off

COLUMBIA, SC (Fireflies) – Jay Jabs led the Fireflies to a 2-1 victory over the RiverDogs on Monday night. In the ninth inning, Jabs threw out Charleston’s Dalton Blaser at the plate and then in the bottom of the frame delivered with the game-winning RBI double. The Fireflies completed an impressive five-game sweep over the visitors and earned their ninth straight win.

Desmond Lindsay started the rally with a two-out single in the bottom of the ninth. Jabs hammered a double into right-center field and Lindsay slid in safely at home just ahead of the relay throw. With the win, Columbia remains only a half-game back of the first place Greenville Drive.

Columbia (37-25) and Charleston (30-34) were tied, 1-1, after seven innings at Spirit Communications Park. Manager Jose Leger used three relievers in the eighth and ninth innings. Taylor Henry started out of the bullpen for the Fireflies and retired the first two batters he faced. The lefty walked Estevan Florial and was removed from the game.

Adam Atkins was the next reliever called upon with two outs in the eighth. Florial stole second base to get into scoring position. Angel Aguilar cranked a line drive that hit off third baseman Milton Ramos’ glove. Columbia’s shortstop Andres Gimenez picked up the live ball and threw out Florial at the plate. The score remained tied, 1-1, after eight frames.

The RiverDogs threatened again in the top of the ninth inning. Donny Sands walked to begin the stanza. Matt Blackham (W, 2-0) replaced Atkins on the mound and recorded two strikeouts immediately, but allowed Sands to advance to second on a wild pitch. Brandon Wagner singled to left field and that’s when Jabs threw a dart to the plate and gunned down Sands.

Blake Taylor made his 10th start of the season for the Fireflies and lasted a season-long seven innings. The lefty yielded only four hits and had five strikeouts.

The Fireflies prepare for a pivotal series with the Greenville Drive on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Fluor Field. Gary Cornish (1-1, 2.19) starts on the mound for Columbia and faces Greenville’s lefty Jhonathan Diaz (2-0, 3.86).

You can listen to the action on ESPN Columbia 94.9 FM and 1230 AM, ColumbiaFireflies.com and the TuneIn Radio app starting at 6:45 p.m.