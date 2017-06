Lexington Police Host Summer Safety Checks

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)– Summer means time to play and the Lexington Police Department wants to help make sure everyone is safe while outdoors.

They’re in the middle of their Summer Safety Check program, which includes bike helmet checks, giveaways and car seat checks.

The next child car seat check will be June 15 from 1pm-5pm at Menchie’s on Sunset Blvd.