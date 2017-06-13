Midlands Residents Honor Victims of Pulse Nightclub Shooting

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)-The a one year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting out of Orlando, is remembered here at the state house.

“How could we not, from Orlando to Columbia we’re feeling this,” Kingdom Outreach, Tiffany Adams said.

Adams and her soon to be wife co-pastor The Way church in Columbia. They have been together for almost two years and are celebrating how far the LGBTQ Community has come.

“Its refreshing, I’m in love, this is the love of my life,”Adam said. “We can actually make it legal, be an example and solidify it.”

June 12th marks the one year anniversary of the Pulse night club shooting. Monday is a reminder that there is still a fight for the LGBTQ Community.

“I think it’s important that we come together to remind each other that loves always trumps hate, and that we are in this together,” Mayor Steve Benjamin said.

“A nightclub for the gay community is like the church for the black community,” Adam said. “It’s a safe haven.”

A very emotional crowd came together at the statehouse to take a stand against hate.

“The best thing that came out of this is we stood together,” Adam said. “As a nation, gay, straight, or whatever, we came together.”