New library opens in Ballentine

COLUMBIA, SC (PRESS RELEASE) – After nearly 15 months of construction, Richland Library is opening the doors to its new Ballentine location and inviting the community to take a look at the new, state-of-the-art facility.

The 13,000 square-foot structure, located at 1200 Dutch Fork Road, offers customers more than quadruple the amount of room for resources, technology, services and programs, public art pieces that were assembled by three, local artists with input and help from the community, and a retreat on a seven-acre, wooded lot.

It also features enhanced spaces, which include:

MEETING SPACES: Learn, create and share in these flexible spaces that support community collaboration, presentations, group discussion, workshop activities and more.

MAKERSPACE: Tinker, experiment and create with tools in both guided and open lab sessions.

CHILDREN’S AREA: Inspire lifelong learning, get your kids ready for kindergarten or build reading muscles in our new Children’s Area. Create your own puppet adventure in our puppet stage.

PICK-UP WINDOW: In a hurry? Pick up your holds without getting out of your car.

TEEN AREA: Read, create and hang out in a space just for teens.

READING NOOKS: Curl up and read in these cozy spaces throughout the library.

LIVING ROOM: Read a book or flip through a magazine while enjoying the company of your community and neighbors under a sparkling night sky.

PATIO: Step outside and enjoy the fresh air. Enjoy a book or use your laptop in our comfortable outdoor seating area.

The upgrades are part of a more than $5 million project that was planned for the Ballentine location, made possible by Richland County residents with the passage of a $59 million bond referendum back in 2013.

To check out the latest building updates and project renderings at any of our locations, visit buildingyourlibrary.com.