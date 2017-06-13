Orange at the White House: Clemson’s Champs Visit D.C.

Clemson made their trip to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue Monday to be honored at the White House, acknowledging their National Championship win over Alabama in the College Football Playoff Final.

The Tigers became the second title winner to be welcomed to the nation’s capital by President Donald Trump following the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.

It’s the second time the program’s been to D.C. to meet the Commander-in-chief, joining the 1981 Tigers. Dabo Swinney went previously as a player on Alabama’s 1992 National Champs.