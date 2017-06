PJ Dozier Works Out for Hornets Tuesday

Former Gamecock guard PJ Dozier worked out for the Charlotte Hornets Tuesday morning ahead of next week’s NBA Draft.

The projected second-round pick has now showed off his skills for 10 teams this offseason (he’s met with 13 NBA teams total), but Tuesday morning’s workout was special. After growing up in Columbia growing his game with the hometown Gamecocks, Dozier would love to play for the team right up the road from his family.

Video courtesy: WYFF