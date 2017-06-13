Stolen vehicle suspect in hospital after crashing near Fontaine and Farrow Roads

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Law enforcement are investigating after a truck that was reported stolen was involved in a crash Tuesday morning.

According to a tweet from Columbia Police, the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree head-on.

The driver was taken to an area hospital.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

