Sumter’s Charlie Barnes one of two Tigers taken in MLB Draft Tuesday

CLEMSON, S.C. (CAC) – Two current Tigers and one Clemson signee were chosen on the second day of the MLB draft on Tuesday . Junior lefthander Charlie Barnes (Sumter, S.C.) was selected in the fourth round (No. 106 overall pick) by the Minnesota Twins and junior outfielder Chase Pinder (Poquoson, Va.) was taken in the seventh round (No. 214 overall pick) by the St. Louis Cardinals. CLEMSON, S.C. (CAC) – Two current Tigers and one Clemson signee were chosen on the second day of the MLB draft. Junior lefthander Charlie Barnes (Sumter, S.C.) was selected in the fourth round (No. 106 overall pick) by the Minnesota Twins and junior outfielder Chase Pinder (Poquoson, Va.) was taken in the seventh round (No. 214 overall pick) by the St. Louis Cardinals.

Barnes had a 5-5 record, 3.20 ERA and .261 opponents’ batting average in 101.1 innings pitched over 16 starts as a Third-Team All-ACC starting pitcher in 2017. He also allowed just 22 walks and had 113 strikeouts, most by a Tiger since 1996. Barnes had four 11-strikeout games in 2017 as well.

In 220.0 innings pitched over 44 appearances (34 starts) in his three-year career as a Tiger, he is 12-11 with a 3.85 ERA, .259 opponents’ batting average and 220 strikeouts against 54 walks. The two-time ACC Academic Honor Roll member, who graduated in May in just three years with a degree in PRTM, is third in Tiger history in career strikeout-to-walk ratio (4.07). Barnes was the first Tiger drafted by the Twins since 1997, when Matthew LeCroy was picked and went on to play in the majors with Minnesota.

Pinder batted .305 with 16 doubles, seven homers, 32 RBIs, 59 runs, a .419 on-base percentage and 13 steals in 61 games in 2017 as a Third-Team All-ACC outfielder. The two-time ACC Academic Honor Roll member is hitting .289 with 32 doubles, 21 homers, 104 RBIs, 144 runs, 22 steals and a .402 on-base percentage in 171 career games. Pinder, whose brother, Chad, plays in the majors with the Athletics, was the first Tiger position player drafted by the Cardinals since Greg Guin in 1981.

Tiger signee and righthander Sam Keating (Fort Myers, Fla.) was drafted in the fourth round by the San Diego Padres.