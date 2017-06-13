Tyler Johnson Selected in 5th Round of MLB Draft by Chicago White Sox

COLUMBIA, S.C. (USC SID) – South Carolina junior right-hander Tyler Johnson was selected 147th overall in the fifth round of the 2017 MLB draft by the Chicago White Sox. Johnson went 1-2 with a 2.39 ERA and 10 saves in 19 appearances with 40 strikeouts in 26.1 innings pitched.

Johnson is third Gamecock to be selected in this year’s draft with Clarke Schmidt going in the first round to the Yankees with Wil Crowe a second round selection by the Nationals. It is the first time since the 2008 season that the Gamecocks have had three players selected in the first five rounds.

Johnson owns 19 career saves, tied for eighth all-time in school history with the Garnet & Black.

TYLER JOHNSON BIO

2017 – 1-2 with 10 saves and a 2.39 ERA in 19 relief appearances, allowed nine runs, seven earned, on 20 hits in 26.1 innings with 15 walks to 40 strikeouts and opponents batting .204 against him … Retired both batters he faced for 10th save of the season in 3-1 win vs. Kentucky at the SEC Tournament (5/26) … 4.1 scoreless innings of relief with just one hit allowed and one walk with a season-high eight strikeouts to earn win in 7-4 victory vs. Vanderbilt at the SEC Tournament (5/23) … 1.2 perfect innings with three strikeouts in 10-0 win vs. Georgia (5/20) … 1.1 scoreless with a pair of strikeouts to earn a save in 4-3 win at Missouri (5/12) … 1.2 scoreless innings of relief with just one hit allowed for eighth save of the year in 3-2 win at LSU (5/5) … Pitched 1.2 perfect innings of relief for a save in 5-1 win over Kentucky (4/29) … Allowed just one run on two hits in two innings with two walks and two strikeouts to earn a save in 4-2 win at Florida (4/21) … One perfect inning of relief with a pair of strikeouts in 6-1 win over Alabama (4/16) … Pitched one perfect inning of relief with a strikeout in 20-5 loss to North Carolina (4/11) … Scoreless ninth inning for fourth save of the year in 2-0 win at Clemson (3/3) … Struck out five batters in two scoreless innings of relief for third save of the year in 8-4 win over Appalachian State (2/28) … Struck out the side in the ninth inning for second save of the year in 4-3 win over Wright State (2/24) … Struck out two in 1.1 innings of relief to earn first save of the year in 5-4 win over Charlotte (2/21)

2016 – Made 29 appearances with a start, went 3-2 with nine saves and a 2.42 ERA, pitched 52.0 innings and allowed 15 runs, 14 earned, on 34 hits with eight walks and 59 strikeouts, opponents hit .187 against him … Two scoreless innings of relief in 3-1 loss to Oklahoma State (6/12) … NCAA Regional MVP & All-Tournament Team … First career complete game earning win in 10-1 victory over UNCW (6/5); allowed just one run on five hits with a walk and a career-high 11 strikeouts … 1.1 scoreless innings of relief with a pair of strikeouts in 4-2 win over Duke (6/4) … 1.2 perfect innings of relief for ninth save of the year in 9-7 win over Alabama (5/21) … Struck out lone batter he faced for eighth save of the year in 4-2 win over Alabama (5/20) … Two scoreless innings of relief with two strikeouts in 6-4 win over Alabama for seventh save of the season (5/19) … Struck out lone batter he faced for sixth save of the year in 10-7 win over Texas A&M (5/15) … One perfect inning of relief with a strikeout for fifth save of the year in 4-1 win over USC Upstate (5/4) … 1.2 scoreless with three strikeouts to earn fourth save of the year in 2-1 win over Florida (4/30) … 1.2 perfect innings of relief with a strikeout in 5-4 loss to Florida (4/29) … 1.1 perfect innings of relief with two strikeouts in 9-2 win over Missouri (4/24) … 2.2 innings of relief, allowed just a solo home run while striking out four batters for third save of the year in 8-5 win over Missouri (4/22) … Two scoreless innings of relief for first career win in 4-3 victory over Tennessee (4/10) … 1.2 scoreless innings with three strikeouts in 6-5 loss to College of Charleston (3/29) … Two perfect innings of relief to earn second save of the year in 4-0 win at Ole Miss (3/26) … 2.2 scoreless innings with two strikeouts to pick up first career save in 6-2 win over Arkansas (3/19) … 1.1 perfect innings of relief with two strikeouts in 12-6 win at USC Upstate (3/15) … 1.2 scoreless innings with a strikeout in 2-0 win over Charleston Southern (3/13) … Struck out a a career-high seven batters in a career-high four scoreless innings in 7-1 win over Wofford (3/8) … One scoreless inning of relief with a pair of strikeouts in 8-1 win over Albany (2/21) … One perfect inning of relief with a pair of strikeouts in 10-1 win over Albany (2/19).

2015 – Seven relief appearances with a start, 4.70 ERA in 7.2 innings with five runs allowed, four earned, on eight hits with a walk and eight strikeouts … One perfect inning of relief with two strikeouts in 17-0 win over USC Upstate (5/12) … 1.1 scoreless innings with two strikeouts in 14-3 loss at Florida (4/10) … Struck out both batters he faced in 13-3 win over Penn State (3/11) … One scoreless inning of relief in 11-3 win over High Point (3/4) … One scoreless inning of relief in 10-1 win over Northeastern (2/21).