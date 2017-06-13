Wil Crowe Selected In 2nd Round Of 2017 MLB Draft By Washington Nationals

COLUMBIA, S.C. (USC SID) – South Carolina junior right-hander Wil Crowe was selected 65th overall in the second round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Washington Nationals. Crowe is the second Gamecock to be selected in this year’s draft. He went 6-5 with a 3.41 ERA in 92.1 innings pitched with 90 strikeouts in 15 starts.

The Gamecocks currently have one former player in the Washington Nationals organization, left-hander Bryan Harper, who lettered for the Garnet & Black in the 2011 season.

Crowe was named to the 2017 SEC Baseball Community Service Team. This past year, Crowe participated in an event with Special Olympics at Founders Park that included baserunning, throwing, hitting, autographs and a tour of the facility with the athletes. Crowe visited with kids of Epworth Children’s Home and also participated in a baseball game with the City of Columbia Youth Program. In addition, Crowe attended Arden Elementary School and participated in “Reading Is Fun Day,” activities. Crowe also assisted in coach a little league team with the Lexington County Youth Baseball league.

WIL CROWE BIO

2017 – Improved to 6-5 with win in 10-2 victory vs. Missouri at the SEC Tournament (5/25) allowing just one run on four hits with three walks and tied a season-high with nine strikeouts in six innings of work … Allowed just two runs on four hits in seven innings with two walks and tied season-high with nine strikeouts to earn victory in 4-3 win at Missouri (5/12) … Earned win in 4-2 victory at Florida (4/21) after allowing just one run on six hits in seven-plus innings with no walks and three strikeouts … Season-high eight innings in 5-4 loss to Mississippi State (4/15); allowed five runs, four earned, on seven hits with three walks and four strikeouts … Allowed two runs on five hits in 6.1 innings with two walks and five strikeouts in a no-decision in a 6-5 win over Alabama (3/25) … No-decision in 6-4 win at Tennessee (3/18); allowed three runs on seven hits in 5.2 innings with four walks and five strikeouts … Improved to 3-0 allowing just one run on three hits in 6.2 innings with three walks and tying season-high with nine strikeouts in 5-2 win over Michigan State (3/11) … No-decision in 8-7 loss to Clemson (3/4); allowed four runs on six hits in six-plus innings with two walks and six strikeouts … Improved to 2-0 in 10-5 win over Wright State allowing just one run on four hits in 6.1 innings with a walk and nine strikeouts (2/25) … Five scoreless innings with seven strikeouts and just three hits allowed and one walk to earn victory in 5-1 win over UNCG (2/18).

2016 – 2016 MLB Draft selection (21st round/Cleveland Indians) … Medical redshirt season, did not pitch recovering from Tommy John surgery.

2015 – Underwent surgery and missed the remainder of the 2015 season after the Florida series due to an injury to his right elbow … Made nine starts and was 3-4 with a 4.91 ERA in 51.1 innings, allowed 32 runs, 28 earned on 52 hits with 19 walks and 59 strikeouts, opponents hit .263 against him … No-decision in 6-5 loss to Georgia (3/27); allowed three runs on six hits in six innings with two walks and seven strikeouts (3/27) … Complete game in 3-2 loss at Missouri (3/20); allowed three runs, two earned, on six hits in eight innings with two walks and six strikeouts … Named SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week after seven innings allowing one run, unearned, on one hit with three walks and tying career-high 10 strikeouts to earn victory in 10-1 win over Kentucky (3/13) … Improved to 2-1 with win in 2-0 victory over Miami (Ohio) (3/6); allowed no runs on five hits in seven innings with three walks to eight strikeouts … Four scoreless innings with just four hits allowed, no walks and seven strikeouts in 6-0 win over Northeastern (2/21) … Earned win in 7-1 win over College of Charleston, hurled 6.1 innings and allowed one run on four hits with three walks and a career-high 10 strikeouts (2/14).

2014 – Earned Freshman All-America honors from Baseball America … Started 15 games and went 8-3 with a 2.75 ERA in 91.2 innings, allowed 32 runs, 28 earned, on 76 hits with 19 walks and 59 strikeouts, opponents hit .228 against him … Named to NCAA Regional All-Tournament Team … Hurled four-hit complete game shutout with no walks and four strikeouts in 9-0 win over Campbell in NCAA Regional (6/1) … Allowed three runs on four hits in seven-plus innings of work with no walks and tied a season-high with nine strikeouts to earn a win in 6-3 win over Vanderbilt (5/17) … Quality start despite no-decision in 2-1 win over Missouri (5/11), allowed one run on four hits in seven innings with a walk and four strikeouts … No-decision in 9-3 win over Alabama (4/27); allowed three runs on five hits in five-plus innings with four walks and three strikeouts … No-decision in 4-3 win at Auburn (4/20); allowed three runs on six hits in 5.2 innings with two walks and six strikeouts … Worked 7.1 innings and allowed five runs, two earned, on 10 hits with a walk and four strikeouts in 6-5 loss to Florida (4/13) … Improved to 6-0 with 7.1 scoreless innings with just eight hits allowed no walks and three strikeouts in 8-0 win over Tennessee (3/30) … Earned fifth win of the season in 8-3 win at Kentucky (3/23); allowed two runs on four hits in six-plus innings … Improved to 4-0 in 3-1 win over Ole Miss (3/15); allowed one run on six hits in 5.1 innings with a walk and two strikeouts … Eight scoreless innings with just four hits allowed and one walk and nine strikeouts in 1-0 win over Brown (3/9) … No-decision in 5-3 win at Clemson; worked 6.2 innings and allowed three runs on eight hits with no walks and a pair of strikeouts (3/2) … SEC Freshman of the Week after pitching 6.1 scoreless innings with just four hits allowed and five strikeouts in 6-0 win over Eastern Kentucky (2/23) … SEC Pitcher of the Week after going 6.1 hitless innings with just one walk and one hit by pitch while striking out five to earn first career victory in first start in 12-0 win over Bucknell (2/16).