Bucs’ Chris Singleton drafted by Chicago Cubs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (CSU) – Charleston Southern junior outfielder Chris Singleton was selected in the 19th round of the 2017 Major League Baseball Draft on Wednesday afternoon. The Goose Creek, S.C. native was taken with the 585th pick of the draft by the Chicago Cubs.

Singleton becomes the first CSU player taken in the MLB Draft this season and first since 2015 when left-handed pitcher Andrew Tomasovich was taken in the 21st round by the Oakland Athletics.

Singleton started all 51 games for head coach Adam Ward and was a fixture in the middle of the CSU lineup in the 2017 season. Singleton finished the year among the Big South leaders in stolen bases with 18, while also finishing among the CSU leaders in runs scored (38), doubles (10), and home runs (4). He showcased his tool set in the outfield with the junior sitting among the nation’s leaders with 10 outfield assists in 2017.

For his career, Singleton has lined up in 153 games seeing time at all three outfield positions. He continues to move up the CSU record books in hits, games played, doubles, home runs, RBI, and stolen bases.

Singleton is the second Buccaneer to be selected by the Cubs in the last four seasons, joining infielder Alex Tomasovich who was taken in the 20th round of the 2014 MLB Draft.