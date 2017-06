Clarke Schmidt defends Holbrook, says players responsible

Gamecock pitcher Clarke Schmidt (soon to be Yankees pitcher after he signs his contract) defended Chad Holbrook Tuesday afternoon in a phone call to ABC Columbia Sports.

The first-round pick in this year’s MLB Draft believes the players, not coaches, were responsible for USC’s 2017 record, which ended in the Gamecocks missing out on the postseason for the second time in three years.

Click the video to hear the rest of Schmidt’s comments.