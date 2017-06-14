Clemson’s Hewson Named All-American by Golfweek

Clemson, S.C. (CAC) — Clemson sophomore golfer Alice Hewson has been named a third-team All-American by Golfweek. She is the second women’s golfer in the school’s four-year history to earn All-America honors. Ashlan Ramsey was also a third-team All-American by Golfweek in 2014.

Hewson, who has been named first-team All-ACC each of her first two years, broke Ramsey’s record for stroke average this year with a 72.39 figure in 2016-17. She also established the Clemson mark for birdies in a season with 111 The native of the United Kingdom had a record tying six top 10 finishes and 12 rounds under par in leading the Tigers to a No. 20 final national ranking, the highest for the program.

Hewson finished No. 30 in the nation according to the Golfweek/Sagarin national rankings for the 2016-17 season. It is the second highest final ranking by a Clemson women’s golfer. Ramsey, now a professional, finished 27th according to Golfweek in 2013-14, the first year of the Clemson program.

In terms of other rankings, Hewson was rated the 44th best all-around player in the nation by Golfstat, was 16th in total birdies, 18th in scoring on par four holes (4.06), and 32nd in scoring average.