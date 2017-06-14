Day Four Finishes at Palmetto Pro Open

SUMTER (SID) – Eight qualifiers found their way to the Singles Main Draw on Tuesday in the Palmetto Pro Open, a USTA Women's Pro Circuit $25,000 event at the Palmetto Tennis Center. The top doubles seed team of Alexa Guarachi and Emina Bektas were upended by Ellen Perez and Luisa Stefani in the first round of the Doubles Main Draw, 7-6(4), 6-4.

The upsets began when Ashley Kratzer advanced past third-seed Elizaveta Ianchuk after Ianchuk had to retire with injury after losing the first set 6-1. Then, American qualifier Hayley Carter toppled No. 1 seed Olivia Rogowska 6-2, 2-6, 6-3. Carter was down 3-2 and facing advantage in third set before rallying to win that game and the next three.

“My mindset (facing advantage in sixth game) was that she (Rogowska) was just playing so amazing and if I don’t win this game, I’m likely going to lose the match,” said Carter, who is playing in her first match as a professional – turning pro at the end of May. “I just tried to play free and I was lucky enough to hit some great shots and close it out after that.”

No. 2 seed Katherine Sebov battled Sophie Chang to a 6-4, 7-5 victory; Fourth-seeded Francesca Di Lorenzo advanced over Katie Volynets 6-4, 5-3, ret.; No.6 Robin Anderson topped qualifier Morgan Coppoc 6-2, 6-1; and 2015 PPO Finalist Lauren Embree scored a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Alexa Graham.

Sara Daavettila moved into the second round with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Sabrina Santamaria.; Julia Elbaba took down qualifier Victoria Emma 6-4, 6-1; Qualifier Astra Sharma rallied past Emina Bektas 2-6, 7-5, 6-3; And qualifier Michaela Gordon took care of Alexa Guarachi 6-3, 6-2.

Rounding out the second round of the main draw are Ashley Lahey and Raveena Kingsley. Lahey outlasted qualifier Abigail Forbes 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 and Kingsley survived a match point to down qualifier Alexandra Sanford 6-3, 2-6, 7-6(6).

In Doubles action, the second-seeded duo of Chieh-Yu Hsu and Chanel Simmonds advanced to the quarterfinals with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Di Lorenzo and Elbaba; Chang and Alexandra Mueller, the No. 3 seeded duo, dispatched Carter and Daavettila 6-4, 7-6(1); Kaitlyn Christian and Giuliana Olmos defeated Jessie Aney and Andie K. Daniell 6-0, 6-1; and Sharma and Frances Altick topped Alona Bondarenko and Alyona Sotnikova 6-2, 6-2.

Singles Main Draw kicks off tomorrow at 9 a.m. on four courts – eight Singles Main Draw matches will be played. Four doubles matches will close out the day after singles are done.

The tournament will conclude with Championship Sunday on Sunday, June 18. Admission is free to all matches