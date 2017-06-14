Experts Recommend Vaccination to Protect Pups Against Dog Flu

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Canine Influenza has officially arrived in South Carolina, and some veterinarians are recommending getting your dog vaccinated against it as a precaution.

Vets at Pawmetto Lifeline, in the Harbison area of Columbia, say it’s not a matter of if your dog comes in contact with the virus, but when.

Dr. Janice Hodge says canine influenza is highly contagious, so visiting places where dogs socialize or congregate, such as doggie day cares, dog parks, boarding facilities and urban locations, places dogs at higher risk for becoming infected. Making the situation even more difficult to control is that dogs can spread the virus before signs of illness appear. This virus can also live on our clothing for up to 24 hours making transmission even higher.

Hodge said canine influenza can be caused by two different canine influenza virus strains, H3N8 and H3N2. Both strains of canine influenza virus cause respiratory disease in dogs. Affected dogs may develop coughing, nasal discharge, fever, lethargy and loss of appetite. The signs of infection are similar to those of other respiratory diseases in dogs. With proper medical attention, most dogs will recover. However, in some cases, canine influenza can progress to a more severe or even life-threatening condition, such as pneumonia.

Pawmetto Lifeline is offering special hours for vaccinations:

Monday – Thursday from 10-4 at the Spay/Neuter Clinic. No other services will be available during this time, just the vaccine.

– from 10-4 at the Spay/Neuter Clinic. No other services will be available during this time, just the vaccine. During normal Vaccine Clinic Hours: every Friday 10:30-12:30 & 2-4 and the 1 st & 3 rd Saturdays of the month from 9-1.

& 2-4 and the 1 & 3 Saturdays of the month from 9-1. At every Care-A-Van Mobile Vaccine Clinic on the weekends.