Former Tiger Daniel Gossett Makes MLB Debut

CLEMSON, S.C. (CAC) – Former Tiger righthander Daniel Gossett (Lyman, S.C.) made his major league debut with the Oakland Athletics in a start against the Marlins in Miami on Wednesday afternoon. Gossett became the 57th former Tiger to play in a major league game and fifth in 2017, joining Mike Freeman (Mariners), Dominic Leone (Blue Jays), Brad Miller (Rays) and Tony Sipp (Astros).

Gossett had played the entire 2017 season at the AAA level with Nashville (Tenn.), where he was 3-3 with a 3.41 ERA and 54 strikeouts against 19 walks in 60.2 innings pitched over 11 starts. He has played his entire four-year professional career in the Athletic organization, amassing a 19-22 record, 3.55 ERA and 342 strikeouts against 113 walks in 383.0 innings pitched over 77 appearances (66 starts) in the minors.

In 282.2 innings pitched over 50 appearances (41 starts) as a Tiger from 2012-14, Gossett was 23-9 with two saves, a 2.80 ERA, .211 opponents’ batting average and 285 strikeouts against 107 walks. The two-time All-ACC starting pitcher is in the top 10 in school history in career strikeouts, innings pitched, shutouts (3), strikeouts per nine innings pitched (9.07) and wins.

As a junior in 2014, Gossett was 7-2 with a 1.93 ERA, .202 opponents’ batting average and 107 strikeouts against 30 walks in 107.1 innings pitched over 15 starts, as he earned second-team All-America honors and was a First-Team All-ACC selection. After the season, he was drafted in the second round (No. 65 overall pick) by the Athletics.

With Gossett’s appearance in the majors on Wednesday , every Tiger team from 1974 to 2014 has now had at least one future major leaguer on its roster.