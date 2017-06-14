Huskey Earns All-America Honors From Golfweek

SID

COLUMBIA, S.C. (USC SID) — Junior Keenan Huskey was named an Honorable Mention All-America selection by Golfweek, the publication announced this week. It marks the first All-America honors for the team captain.

Huskey’s selection marks the 37th All-America laurels in program history, and he becomes the 22nd different player to be deemed one of the nation’s best. He’s the seventh player to be named an All-American under head coach Bill McDonald, who has helped produce 15 All-America honors total during his 10 seasons at South Carolina.

Huskey led the team in virtually every major statistical category during the 2016-17 season. His 70.63 18-hole scoring average ranked 16th in the nation. The Greenville, S.C., native’s par-5 scoring average (4.56) and his 146 birdies both rank in the top-10 nationally. Huskey finished outside of the top-30 just once in 12 tournaments. He led the team with 21 rounds of par or better and notched single-season highs for top-five finishes (4) and top-10 finishes (6). Huskey logged a pair of 64s in the fall in separate tournaments, tying for the fourth lowest 18-hole score in program history.

Huskey finished T-9th in the stroke play portion of the SEC Championship in late April en route to each earning Second Team All-SEC honors. He and sophomore Scott Stevens became the 13th and 14th All-SEC selections in head coach Bill McDonald’s10 seasons leading the Gamecocks.

Of the 50 players named to Golfweek’s All-American teams, 14 hail from SEC.

Share

Related

John Parke Selected In 21st Round Of MLB Draft By ...
Trio Of Gamecocks Grab All-America Honors from Gol...
Josh Reagan Selected In 15th Round Of MLB Draft By...
Clarke Schmidt defends Holbrook, says players resp...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android