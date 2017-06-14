Huskey Earns All-America Honors From Golfweek

COLUMBIA, S.C. (USC SID) — Junior Keenan Huskey was named an Honorable Mention All-America selection by Golfweek, the publication announced this week. It marks the first All-America honors for the team captain.

Huskey’s selection marks the 37th All-America laurels in program history, and he becomes the 22nd different player to be deemed one of the nation’s best. He’s the seventh player to be named an All-American under head coach Bill McDonald, who has helped produce 15 All-America honors total during his 10 seasons at South Carolina.

Huskey led the team in virtually every major statistical category during the 2016-17 season. His 70.63 18-hole scoring average ranked 16th in the nation. The Greenville, S.C., native’s par-5 scoring average (4.56) and his 146 birdies both rank in the top-10 nationally. Huskey finished outside of the top-30 just once in 12 tournaments. He led the team with 21 rounds of par or better and notched single-season highs for top-five finishes (4) and top-10 finishes (6). Huskey logged a pair of 64s in the fall in separate tournaments, tying for the fourth lowest 18-hole score in program history.

Huskey finished T-9th in the stroke play portion of the SEC Championship in late April en route to each earning Second Team All-SEC honors. He and sophomore Scott Stevens became the 13th and 14th All-SEC selections in head coach Bill McDonald’s10 seasons leading the Gamecocks.

Of the 50 players named to Golfweek’s All-American teams, 14 hail from SEC.