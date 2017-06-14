John Parke Selected In 21st Round Of MLB Draft By Chicago White Sox

COLUMBIA, S.C. (USC SID) – South Carolina junior left-hander John Parke was selected in the 21st round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Chicago White Sox. Parke is the sixth Gamecock to be selected in this year’s draft and the third to be drafted by the White Sox.

Parke went 2-1 in 14 appearances with a pair of starts and struck out 21 batters in 25.1 innings pitched.

Parke joins five others in being taken so far in this year’s draft. Clarke Schmidt went in the first round to the Yankees with Wil Crowe a second round selection by the Nationals, Tyler Johnson going in the 5th round to the White Sox, Alex Destino also going to the White Sox in the 14th round and Josh Reagan a 15th round pick by the Oakland A’s.

JOHN PARKE BIO

2017 – Went 2-1 with an 8.53 ERA in 14 appearances with a pair of starts, allowed 24 earned runs on 35 hits in 25.1 innings with nine walks to 21 strikeouts … Earned win in relief in 4-3 victory vs. Presbyterian (5/9); allowed just one run on two hits in a career-high 4.1 innings with no walks and four strikeouts … Allowed four runs on five hits in 3.1 innings in 9-4 loss to Kentucky (4/30) … One perfect inning of relief in 7-5 loss at Florida (4/22) … Two scoreless innings of relief to earn a win in 4-2 victory vs. Alabama (3/26) … 1.2 scoreless innings with two strikeouts in 3-0 win vs. Charleston Southern (3/22) … Earned first career save in 12-5 win vs. The Citadel (3/7) allowing just one run on three hits with two walks and a career-high five strikeouts.

2016 – Medical redshirt after recovering from Tommy John surgery.

2015 – Made 11 relief appearances, went 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA in 9.1 innings, allowed two runs, both unearned on five hits with 10 walks and 10 strikeouts, opponents hit .152 against him … 3.1 scoreless innings with just two hits allowed, two walks and three strikeouts to earn a win in 17-0 victory over USC Upstate (5/12) … Struck out lone batter he faced in 7-5 loss to Winthrop (3/17) … 0.2 perfect innings of relief in 7-0 win over Miami (Ohio) (3/7) … First career win with 1.1 scoreless innings of relief with a strikeout in 10-4 win over Charleston Southern (3/3) … One scoreless inning of relief with two strikeouts in 7-0 loss vs. Clemson (3/2) … 1.1 innings of relief with two strikeouts in 11-4 loss at Clemson (2/27) … 0.1 scoreless with a strikeout in 6-3 loss to College of Charleston (2/13).

2014 – Four relief appearances with 3.1 innings pitched … Struck out lone batter he faced in 8-0 win vs. Davidson (4/22) … One scoreless inning of relief with a strikeout in 9-2 win at Furman (4/8) … One perfect inning of relief in 13-0 win over Brown (3/8) … One scoreless inning of relief in 7-1 win over Stetson (3/4).