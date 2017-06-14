Josh Reagan Selected In 15th Round Of MLB Draft By Oakland A’s

COLUMBIA, S.C. (USC SID) – South Carolina senior left-hander Josh Reagan was selected in the 15th round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Oakland Athletics. Reagan led South Carolina in appearances with 27 on the year and was 6-2 with a 2.72 ERA as well as a pair of saves.

Reagan allowed 21 runs, 17 earned, on 49 hits in 56.1 innings with 19 walks to 51 strikeouts and opponents batting .238 against him. Reagan is now ninth in all-time appearances at Carolina with 85 in his career. Reagan won a team-high four games in SEC play.

Reagan is the fifth Gamecock to be selected in this year’s draft. Clarke Schmidt went in the first round to the Yankees with Wil Crowe a second round selection by the Nationals, Tyler Johnson going in the 5th round to the White Sox and Alex Destino also going to the White Sox in the 14th round.

JOSH REAGAN BIO

2017 – Went 6-2 with two saves and a 2.72 ERA in 27 relief appearances, allowed 21 runs, 17 earned on 49 hits in 56.1 innings with 19 walks to 51 strikeouts and opponents batting .238 against him … 1.2 scoreless with three hits allowed and a walk to earn win in 3-1 victory vs. Kentucky at the SEC Tournament (5/26) … Allowed just one run on two hits with two strikeouts in 3.1 innings in 7-4 win vs. Vanderbilt at the SEC Tournament (5/23) … Tied a career-high with six strikeouts and allowed just two runs, one earned, on four hits in 3.1 innings in 5-4 loss to Georgia (5/19) … Allowed only one run on five hits in 3.2 innings in 7-6 loss at LSU (5/7) … Three scoreless innings of relief with just one hit allowed and one walk with two strikeouts to earn win in 3-2 victory at LSU (5/5) … One scoreless inning of relief in 9-4 loss to Kentucky (4/30) … 2.1 scoreless innings of relief in 5-1 win over Kentucky (4/29) … Two scoreless innings of relief with a strikeout to earn the win in 6-1 victory vs. Mississippi State (4/16) … Three scoreless innings of relief with a pair of strikeouts to earn second save of the year in 6-1 win over Vanderbilt (4/8) … Earned win in relief to improve to 3-0 in 6-5 win vs. Alabama (3/25); allowed three runs on six hits in 3.2 innings with two walks and three strikeouts … 2.1 scoreless innings with just one hit allowed and a walk with two strikeouts to earn a win in relief in 6-4 victory at Tennessee (3/18) … 2.1 innings with just one unearned run allowed on two hits with two strikeouts to earn first save of the year in 5-2 win over Michigan State (3/11) … 2.1 scoreless innings with just one hit allowed and three strikeouts in 2-0 win at Clemson (3/3) … Allowed one run on one hit with no walks and four strikeouts to earn a victory in 2.1 innings of relief in 8-4 win over Appalachian State (2/28) … 0.2 scoreless with a strikeout in 4-3 win over Wright State (2/24) … 1.1 scoreless innings of relief with just one hit allowed in 5-4 win over Charlotte (2/21) … Two scoreless innings with three strikeouts in 1-0 loss to UNCG (2/19).

2016 – Pitched in 29 games, went 3-2 with 11 saves and a 2.08 ERA, worked 56.1 innings and allowed 14 runs, 13 earned, on 34 hits with 20 walks and 50 strikeouts, opponents hit .172 against him … Named to NCBWA Stopper of the Year Award Midseason Watch List … Named to College Baseball Hall of Fame National Pitcher of the Year Award Watch List … Three innings of relief to earn a win in 10-5 victory over UNCW (6/7); allowed three runs on four hits in three innings with a walk and three strikeouts … Allowed just one run on two hits in 4.2 innings with a walk and four strikeouts in 4-2 win over Duke (6/4) … Allowed just one run on two hits in 2.2 innings of relief with a pair of strikeouts in 4-2 win over Alabama (5/20) … Allowed two runs on three hits in 4.1 innings with four walks and two strikeouts to earn win in 10-7 victory over Texas A&M (5/15) … 1.2 scoreless with just a hit allowed and two strikeouts in 10-5 win over Kentucky (5/6) … 2.1 scoreless with just one walk allowed and one strikeout in 5-1 win over Missouri for 11th save of the year (4/23) … One scoreless inning of relief for 10th save of the year in 4-3 win over Tennessee (4/10) … Two scoreless innings of relief for ninth save of the year in 7-6 win over Tennessee (4/8) … Two scoreless innings of relief with two strikeouts for eighth save of the year in 4-2 win vs. Coastal Carolina (4/5) … One perfect inning of relief with a strikeout in 10-6 loss at Vanderbilt (4/2) … One perfect inning of relief with two strikeouts in 4-0 win at Vanderbilt (4/1) … 0.2 perfect innings in 9-5 win at Ole Miss (3/25) … 1.2 scoreless innings for seventh save of the year in 5-1 win at Ole Miss (3/24) … 2.1 scoreless innings of relief with just one hit allowed and three strikeouts to earn first win of the year in 8-6 victory over Arkansas (3/20) … 0.2 scoreless in 10-6 win over Arkansas (3/18) … Two scoreless innings of relief for sixth save of the year in 2-0 win over Charleston Southern (3/13) … 1.1 scoreless innings of relief for fifth save of the year in 5-4 win over Charleston Southern (3/12) … One perfect inning of relief with a strikeout for fourth save of the year in 5-4 win over Furman (3/9) … 4.2 scoreless innings of relief with just one hit allowed, two walks and two strikeouts in 4-1 loss at Clemson (3/6) … One perfect inning of relief with two strikeouts for third save of the year in 6-3 win at The Citadel (3/1) … One scoreless inning of relief with two strikeouts for second save of the year in 4-2 win over Penn State (2/28) … One perfect inning of relief with a strikeout in 5-0 win over Appalachian State (2/23) … 1.2 perfect innings of relief with four strikeouts for first career save in 6-2 win over Albany (2/20).

2015 – Pitched in 15 games with seven starts, went 2-2 with a 4.72 ERA in 47.2 innings, allowed 27 runs, 25 earned, on 33 hits with 19 walks and 44 strikeouts … 3.2 innings of relief allowing one run on four hits with no walks and four strikeouts in 8-1 loss at LSU (5/16) … Earned a win in relief in 8-7 victory over Texas A&M (5/10); allowed four runs on three hits in 3.1 innings with a walk and two strikeouts … Allowed two runs on six hits in 4.2 innings with no walks and four strikeouts in 5-3 victory over Wofford (5/6) … 3.2 scoreless innings of relief and tied career-high with six strikeouts in 2-1 loss at Furman (4/21) … 2.1 scoreless innings of relief with three strikeouts in 7-4 loss to Presbyterian (4/14) … Carried no-hitter into 7th inning and pitched 6.2 scoreless innings with just one hit allowed, three walks and four strikeouts to earn win in 3-0 victory over Penn State (3/10) … No-decision in first start of the year, an 8-3 victory over College of Charleston (2/14); worked 5.2 innings and allowed three runs on seven hits with a walk and four strikeouts.

2014 – Pitched 14 games with a start, 3-0 with a 0.36 ERA in 25.1 innings, allowed three runs, one earned, on 25 hits with four walks and 21 strikeouts … Did not allow a run in 11 of 14 appearances … 0.1 scoreless in 10-1 loss vs. Maryland in NCAA Regional (6/1) … 2.2 scoreless with just two hits allowed and a walk in 5-3 loss at Georgia (5/4) … One scoreless inning of relief in 8-0 win vs. Davidson (4/22) … 2.2 scoreless innings of relief with just three hits allowed in 4-1 loss to Charleston Southern (4/15) … 1.1 scoreless innings with two hits allowed, a walk and three strikeouts in 7-0 loss at Arkansas (4/5) … Improved to 3-0 with a win vs. College of Charleston (3/25); pitched four innings of relief with one run allowed on two hits … 2.2 scoreless innings of relief with two strikeouts in 5-0 win over Furman (3/11) … Improved to 2-0 with win in 7-1 victory over Stetson (3/4); allowed one run, unearned, on six hits in five innings with no walks and six strikeouts … 0.2 scoreless innings in 6-0 win over Eastern Kentucky (2/23) … 2.1 scoreless innings of relief with just one hit allowed and two strikeouts to pick up first career win in 4-0 victory over Presbyterian (2/18) … 0.2 scoreless innings of relief with a strikeout in 12-0 win over Bucknell (2/16).