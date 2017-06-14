S.C. Lawmakers React to Alexandria, V.A. Shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- Although a gunman shot at congressmen in Alexandria, Virginia the effects of the shooting are resonating here at home in South Carolina.

Congressman Jeff Duncan says he is shaken up after he believes he spoke to the gunman just moments before he opened fire on his colleagues.

“The world changed a little bit for us as members,” Duncan told members of the press Wednesday.

Duncan represents South Carolina’s third district, covering more than 10 counties in the western portion of the state.

Duncan said he was leaving practice this morning when a man approached his car.

“I did have an interaction with someone in the parking lot who asked me if the team practicing was a Democrat or Republican team. I told him they were republicans. He said ‘k, thanks’ and turned around. I got in the car and left. I found out that my republican colleagues were targeted by an active shooter,” said Duncan.

Now Duncan is asking the community to pray for his teammates. Other South Carolina politicians are doing the same.

U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley writes: “Please join us in prayer for those injured this morning in Virginia. This was a senseless act that challenges the values of America. Violence is never the answer.”

Senator Lindsey Graham showing gratitude in his post saying: “A hearty thank you to the us capitol police for the job they do in protecting members, staff and visitors each and every day.”

ABC News sources say Duncan was playing shortstop before he left practice. If he remained on the field, he could have been directly in the line of fire, just feet away from second base where Congressman Scalise was hit by gunfire.