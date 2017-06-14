SC Congressman ‘safe’ after shooting in Alexandria

Kimberlei Davis

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Congressman Jeff Duncan posted to Facebook that he is ‘safe’ after shooting at Congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.

I am safe. I was at the
Congressional baseball practice, but left before the shooting to catch an early meeting. I…

Posted by Jeff Duncan on Wednesday, June 14, 2017

Representative Duncan represents the Third Congressional District.

Several South Carolina lawmakers tweeted about the incident:

