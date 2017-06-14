SC Congressman ‘safe’ after shooting in Alexandria
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Congressman Jeff Duncan posted to Facebook that he is ‘safe’ after shooting at Congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.
I am safe. I was at the
Congressional baseball practice, but left before the shooting to catch an early meeting. I…
Posted by Jeff Duncan on Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Representative Duncan represents the Third Congressional District.
Several South Carolina lawmakers tweeted about the incident:
Praying for @SteveScalise & everyone affected by today’s tragic events. Thanks @CapitolPolice for your dedication & service.
— James E. Clyburn (@Clyburn) June 14, 2017
Praying for @SteveScalise and others injured…so thankful for Capitol Police officers who likely prevented more injuries this morning.
— Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) June 14, 2017
