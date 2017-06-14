Seth Beer Named NCBWA All-American

CLEMSON, S.C. (CAC) – Sophomore outfielder Seth Beer (Suwanee, Ga.) was named a second-team All-American by NCBWA on Wednesday. It was the second year in a row Beer earned All-America honors from NCBWA, as he was a first-team All-American as a freshman in 2016.
 
As a Dick Howser Trophy semifinalist in 2017, Beer hit .298 with 51 runs, 17 doubles, a triple, 16 homers, 53 RBIs, a .606 slugging percentage, .478 on-base percentage, school-record-tying 64 walks, 14 hit-by-pitches and two steals in 63 games.
 
In his two-year career at Clemson, he is hitting .333 with a .506 on-base percentage in 125 games. He has 30 doubles, a triple, 34 homers, 123 RBIs, 108 runs, 126 walks, 29 hit-by-pitches and three steals.
 
Beer is the second Tiger to earn All-America honors in 2017, joining fellow outfielder Reed Rohlman.
