Suspect found ‘unresponsive’ after allegedly attacking girlfriend

Kimberlei Davis

File

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – Deputies say a man was found unresponsive overnight after breaking into his girlfriend’s Chapin home.

Authorities were called to the 500 block of Miller Road juster after 11 p.m. on a domestic call when the suspect was found suffering from injuries.

The suspect sustained the injuries after deputies say he broke through a glass door of the home while chasing the victim.

The man was taken to Palmetto Health Richland. His condition is not known.

