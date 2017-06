Wes Bryan set to compete in first U.S. Open

Former Gamecock Wes Bryan is set to compete in his first ever U.S. Open Thursday in Erin Hills, Wisconsin.

The Dutch Fork High grad is now two months removed from winning his first PGA Tour event at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, but now the stakes are raised for the 21st-ranked golfer in the world as he looks to claim his first major Sunday.