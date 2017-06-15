Bill Cosby jury deadlocked; ordered to keep deliberating by judge

The jury for Bill Cosby’s criminal trial is deadlocked on a verdict and has been ordered by the judge to continue deliberations.

The jury in Cosby’s trial has already deliberated for more than 30 hours over four days. The comedian is accused of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2014.

Cosby has been charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault, each of which carries a maximum sentence of ten years in prison with no minimum and a $25,000 fine. The charges stem from a 2004 sexual encounter with Constand.

Constand has claimed that Cosby drugged and molested her, but the former television star had said in a decade-old deposition that their relations were consensual and that he only gave her a Benadryl to help her relax.

If convicted, Cosby would be required to register as a sex offender.

The former “Cosby Show” star, 79, has pleaded not guilty and has repeatedly denied allegations of wrongdoing made against him.

Since the prosecution and defense teams rested their cases on Friday and Monday, respectively, the jury, which is comprised of seven men and five women, have spent more than 24 hours going over the details of the case

On Monday, the jury requested the “full context” of quotes Cosby gave in a deposition from 2005 and 2006 in which he called the pills he gave Constand “friends.”

The next day, they asked for clarification of the phrase “without her knowledge” in count three, which pertains to whether Cosby administered “drugs, intoxicants or other means for the purpose of preventing resistance” without Constand’s knowledge.

The jurors also requested a read-back of Constand’s initial report to police in 2005. On Wednesday, they reviewed Constand’s testimony from the week before about the night of the alleged attack and also requested read-backs of police testimony about Cosby’s 2005 interview with police.