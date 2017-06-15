City of Columbia Hosts Open Houses

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Columbia City Council members got a chance to speak with residents this week at the June At-Large Open House.

Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine and Councilman Howard Duvall, Jr. met one on one with their constituents to talk about any concerns they may have in the City.

In a separate open house, Thursday the city is hosting a drop-in so Customer Care representatives can be on hand to review account and explain potential impacts to the city’s water rates.

Thursday, June 15

Eau Claire Print Building (3907 Ensor Avenue)

5:30 – 7:00 PM

The city is hosting several open houses and hearings. Earlier this week The City of Columbia hosted the 2017/2018 Budget Open House and Budget Public Hearing.