Davidson Named a Freshman All-American By Perfect Game

CLEMSON, S.C. – Logan Davidson was named Perfect Game's First-Team Freshman All-America shortstop. Davidson was one of only two Tigers to play and start all 63 games in 2017, as he hit .286 with 56 runs, nine doubles, 12 homers, 41 RBIs, a .388 on-base percentage, 42 walks and 10 steals. He became the first Tiger shortstop to hit double-digit homers in a season since 2007 (Taylor Harbin).

Davidson, son of former Tiger (1982) and major leaguer (1986-91) Mark Davidson, was a Clemson Regional All-Tournament selection after going 10-for-23 (.435) with a homer, double and four RBIs in five games.

The Charlotte, N.C., native became the first Tiger shortstop to earn freshman All-America honors since Jeff Baker in 2000.