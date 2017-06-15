Deputies Encourage Citizens to Meet At Safety Zones For Internet Exchanges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- Authorities are reminding people about their internet safety zones after two men were arrested in connection with stealing phones from app users.

Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they have six internet safety exchange zones. The zones are monitored by surveillance cameras and deputies say they are safer than meeting people at other public buildings.

“Please be aware. Use our safe exchange zones. Don’t go to these locations just because someone else is setting it up. I know a lot of folks feel comfortable with them coming up with a location where they want to meet but still you never know who you’re going to deal with,” said Lieutenant Curtis Wilson.

Deputies arrested 21-year-old Johnny Alston and 22-year-old Raheem Scott in connection to a string of cell phone thefts. Deputies said the men would bait people who were selling phones on apps like “Let Go” and “Offer Up.” Once the interested sellers were attracted, deputies said Alston would tell them to meet at a restaurant before taking their phone.

Authorities confirmed this happened at least three times. Deputies say they arrested the men last week after catching Alston at a restaurant, ready to take another phone while wearing a uniform. If you feel that you are a victim of this crime, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.