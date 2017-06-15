Irmo’s Dustin Johnson struggles in round one at US Open

ERIN, Wis. (ESPN) — Jordan Spieth figured something had to shake him and Dustin Johnson from their putting problems during the first round of the U.S. Open.

“We’ll be on the practice green; we might have a pillow-fight putting contest, just to see if we can spark anything,” Spieth said.

The most recent U.S. Open champions looked anything but Thursday at Erin Hills. Spieth and Johnson were a combined 4 over par and made just two birdies total between them.

Both cited poor putting, with Spieth shooting 73 to finish eight strokes back of tournament leader Rickie Fowler. Johnson shot 75 and is 10 behind.

“Neither one of us could make a putt,” said Spieth, who won two years ago at Chambers Bay when Johnson three-putted the final green. “I’m surprised Martin [Kaymer] could make a couple of them given he was watching me and D.J. the whole day.”

Kaymer, who won the U.S. Open at Pinehurst in 2014, and Johnson, who won last year at Oakmont, joined Spieth in an early-morning three-ball featuring the past three U.S. Open champions. And he wasn’t much better, shooting 72.

Johnson, the reigning No. 1 player in the world, had not been worse than a tie for sixth after any of the past 12 rounds at the U.S. Open, where he had posted three straight top-5 finishes.

But coming off a missed cut at the Memorial two weeks ago, Johnson struggled again Thursday. He’s now played his past 54 holes with just three birdies.

“I just didn’t putt very well,” Johnson said. “I missed a lot of really good opportunities. That was the big key for me. If I don’t three-putt, I shoot even. But if I just make one or two of the good looks I have, it’s a couple under [par]. I didn’t hit it great, but I hit it good enough to shoot a good score.”

Johnson, starting on the back nine, made a double-bogey on the par-5 14th, his second shot finding the fescue. He also made bogeys at the 15th and 17th holes and then played the front side in even par.

Spieth also made just one birdie and lamented numerous missed chances. He hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens.

“I missed one fairway today, which is the best driving round that I’ve had maybe in my life,” he said. “And I struck the ball great from there. I had 15 looks at birdie today and all of them were actual makeable putts, and I only made one of them. Just really an off day putting, but I’ll go figure it out.”