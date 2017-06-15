Johnson excited to join two former teammates in Chicago farm

Former Gamecock closer Tyler Johnson will join his old teammates Alex Destino and John Parke in the Chicago White Sox farm system.

All three were chose by the Chicago team from the South Side between the second and third days of the MLB Draft this week.

As Johnson begins his pro journey Friday in Arizona, the nerves are a little more settled having two friends going through the same process in the same organization.

Click the video to watch our story from ABC Columbia Sports at 6.