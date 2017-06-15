Lawsuit over SC Jailed Inmates Access to Attorneys

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A hearing has been scheduled in a lawsuit accusing a South Carolina jail of violating inmates’ constitutional rights by preventing them from meeting with lawyers from a civil liberties group.

Court documents filed Tuesday show a hearing is scheduled for June 22 in federal court in Greenville.

The American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina sued last month, saying the Spartanburg County jail’s inmate visitation policy violates the First Amendment. The lawsuit says county officials denied ACLU attorneys’ request to interview inmates as part of the organization’s investigation of jailed inmates’ constitutional rights.

The civil rights group wants the policy suspended while the lawsuit is ongoing. Jail officials say their officers are immune from the legal challenge because they were doing their jobs, in accordance with laws and regulations.