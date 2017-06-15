Prison riot caused by contraband cellphone





TRENTON, S.C. (WJBF) – A contraband cell phone caused a riot to break out overnight at Trenton Correctional Institution.

The Director of South Carolina Department of Corrections, Bryan Stirling, says correctional officers were taking the cell phone away from an inmate when others jumped them.

Two groups of officers then locked themselves in separate rooms, and were later retrieved by deputies with Edgefield and Aiken County Sheriff’s offices and the SCDC.

Two of the officers are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Stirling says inmates went on to destroy two dorms in the facility, and light two fires in the yard.

Around 5 a.m., deputies were able to enter and recover the prison.

We are told the community was never in any danger, and all the damage was contained to the prison.