Two men arrested for using apps to lure victims, deputies say

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – Two men are behind bars after deputies were able to catch them in the act of an ongoing scam using social media apps.

Johnny Alston, 21, is charged with four counts of larceny and one count of conspiracy to commit a crime and Raheem Scott, 22, is charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit a crime.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said the pair used the media apps, “Let Go” and “Offer Up,” to buy and sell cellphones that were stolen.

Alston allegedly would apply for jobs at local restaurants and use the uniforms once hired to pose as an employee.

Deputies say Alston never worked for the restaurants.

He’s accused of meeting the victims in the parking lots of these restaurants pretending that he was interested in purchasing the victim’s cell phone.

Alston would then go inside the restaurant with the victim’s phone only to leave out of another exit.

The pair are accused of trying to sell the phones on Craigslist for $300..

Sheriff Lott is reminding citizens to be mindful of scams and thieves out trying to steal your hard earned money and merchandise. Please remember you can always use the Richland County Sheriff’s Department ‘Safe Exchange” locations at our Region Headquarters. It’s always better to be safe then to become a victim. Sheriff Lott is asking if you know anyone or feel you have been a victim to please come forward.

Sarai Gardner contributed to this report.

