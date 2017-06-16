Authorities Say Imposters Are Posing as Richland County Deputies in New Scam

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)-Curtis Wilson with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said someone is making phone calls in his name, dialing people all around the nation, attempting to take their money.

“They’re coming from Colorado, they’re coming from Texas, I mean it’s coming from all over. There are people calling stating that they are me, Lieutenant Curtis Wilson and that I am telling them that if they don’t send a certain amount of money, that they are going to be arrested,” said Lt. Curtis Wilson.

Wilson said the calls are completely fraudulent. “First and foremost, I’m not making any calls. Second, Richland County Sheriff’s Department will never call your home telling you that you have a warrant for your arrest and if you don’t send an undetermined amount of money we’re going to send an officer there to arrest you,” said Wilson.

Wilson says he is not the only deputy being impersonated. Callers are also posing as other deputies. It is uncertain if the department is being targeted because of their appearance on the successful television show “Live PD.”

“The show is popular, it’s also a national show but again, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department is out in the forefront doing what we do. People may tend to think that if it’s coming from this department, it could be true. Well, we’re here to let you know that it’s not true and we’re not doing that,’ said Wilson.

Other agencies are also being scammed in this way. Experts say these hoax happen frequently. “Imposter scams are the number one reported scam at the department of consumers affairs so it is common,. scammers will do it and they often pose as government agencies, because of that element of scaring people,” said Juliana Harris of the state Department of Consumer Affairs.

If you get a call of this nature, it’s recommended try to get in contact with the actual agency.