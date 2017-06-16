DNA evidence leads to arrest of woman charged with stealing $30k in meds from pharmacy

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – A woman was been arrested after investigators say she stole thousands in prescription drugs from a pharmacy last year.

Meghan Russo, 27, was arrested in Sumter on June 14 after DNA evidence left at the scene traced her to the crime

According to Richland County investigators, on September 14, 2016 at the W Long’s Drugs located at 8810 Farrow Road, Russo was able to take $30,000 worth of was stolen from the business after she broke through a glass door.

Russo is charged with burglary 2nd degree and grand larceny.

