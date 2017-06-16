Jolette Law Joins Gamecock Coaching Staff

COLUMBIA (USC SID) – University of South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley announced today the hiring of Jolette Law as an assistant coach. Law’s resume includes five seasons as a head coach at Illinois, and the Florence, S.C., native most recently spent five seasons as an assistant coach at Tennessee.

“I am excited to welcome Jolette to the Gamecock family,” Staley said. “Her experience as a head coach and recruiter will be instrumental as we continue to compete for and win championships. Her basketball knowledge, energy and passion for the game are invaluable additions to our program.”

“Amazing how things come full circle,” Law said. “I grew up a Gamecock fan, and today I’m proud to say that I am officially part of the Gamecock family. I chose to become a Gamecock for three reasons. First, it brings me closer to my mom, family and friends in Florence. Second, I get to work with Dawn Staley, a good friend who also happens to be a Hall of Famer, an Olympic coach and national champion. Third, the family culture and authentic spirit of the administration, women’s basketball staff, the young ladies on the team and everyone that touches the program is real.

“The Gamecock championship culture drew me in and made me want to be a part of what [Athletics Director] Ray Tanner and Dawn Staley are building in Columbia. I am grateful for Coach Staley bringing me back home to South Carolina.”

In 23 seasons in the coaching profession, Law has been tied to success throughout her career at Tennessee (2012-17), Illinois (2007-12), Rutgers (1995-2007) and Ball State (1994-95). She has coached 13 players who were selected in the WNBA draft and seen 11 NCAA Elite 8 appearances, two Final Fours, one national title and four regular-season conference championships. As a recruiter, she played a key role in Tennessee landing the Nos. 1, 3 and 6 ranked classes in 2017, 2013 and 2014, respectively. As the Illinois head coach, she secured the No. 3 class in 2008.

Prior to launching her coaching career, Law played for the Harlem Globetrotters (1991-94) as one of eight women to play on the team since 1985. On the college level, she led Iowa to four Big Ten titles and twice earned All-Big Ten First-Team recognition (1989, 1990). That success extended a storied prep career at Wilson High School in Florence, S.C., where she was a three-time All-American and is the only Wilson Tiger, male or female, to have her jersey retired.

Law joins reigning national champion South Carolina, which is in the midst of four-straight SEC regular-season championships and three SEC Tournament titles, just the second program in league history to achieve either streak. The Gamecocks have played in two of the last three NCAA Final Fours and are one of three teams to appear in every AP top 10 since the start of the 2014-15 season. Staley’s teams have won 30 or more games for three straight seasons and played in five of the last six NCAA Sweet 16s.