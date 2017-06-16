Orangeburg County man back in jail following escape

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – A man is back in custody after escaping from the Orangeburg County Detention Center Friday.

Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young told ABC Columbia that the 29-year-old Gregory Prezzy, of Elloree escaped from the jail early this morning.

Prezzy was sentenced to 3 years in prison on Thursday for violating a probation for a DUI.

While on parole, Young said Prezzy was charged with assault with malicious injury to property.

Prezzy was arrested shortly after he escaped.

