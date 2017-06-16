Richland Deputies Search for Shooting Suspect

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is actively working a shooting they say happened just after 5 this evening in the 15-hundred block of Elmtree Road, just off Leesburg Road.

Deputies say they were called to the area to investigate a shooting, and arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body.

Lt. Curtis Wilson says the victim was transported to an area hospital where he is being treated for injuries. The victim is currently considered “serious”.

Authorities say a description of the suspect is very vague. Deputies are asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything that can help with this ongoing investigation should call Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.

Stay with ABC Columbia News for updates on air and online.