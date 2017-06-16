SC State’s Darius Leonard named to Preseason FCS All-America Team

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (SCSU) – South Carolina State senior linebacker Darius Leonard was named was named to the Athlon Sports 2017 Preseason FCS All-America Team. Leonard is one of 27 players on the list and is the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference’s (MEAC) only defensive player on the team.

The 2016 MEAC Defensive Player of the Year lived up to expectations, leading the MEAC with 124 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and four (4) forced fumbles, while collecting a season-high 19 tackles in a loss against FBS National Champion Clemson last September.

Leonard was a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award as the top defensive player in the FCS and was well-recognized on the postseason awards circuit, earning All-American honors from STATS FCS, AFCA Coaches, Sheridan Broadcast Network (SBN), Boxtorow, and HERO Sports.

Leonard was also named the Mel Blount National Defensive Player of the Year along with Boxtorow National Defensive Player of the Year honors. He went on the become the fourth straight South Carolina State player to win the MEAC defensive player of the year honors.