Reviewing of Columbia flag design finalists

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – The city of Columbia needs your help in choosing the next flag .

Design of the current flag was considered after a presentation from the Columbia Design League.

The flag was said to not have “good flag design principles” or “represent the residents,” according to Ted Kaye, a flag expert.

There were over 500 entries for the competition, but only 19 made the cut.

The winner of the flag design will be awarded a $2,000 prize. The public can vote until July 10.

To vote for your favorite design, click here.