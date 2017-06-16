Woman charged with card theft

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – Deputies say a woman is facing jail time because she tried to use someone else’s credit card and identity for a Walmart shopping spree and a hotel stay.

Shaheen Snider, 32, is charged with two counts of identity fraud, forgery and financial transaction card theft, according to Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

On May 1, 2016, deputies say Snider was working at the Citgo Petro Mart on Garners Ferry Road, where she worked as a cashier. According to investigators she swapped the victim’s credit card with a different one.

Using the same victim’s identification in May 2017, deputies say Snider purchased a hotel room on Garners Ferry Road.

Deputies say they were able to identify Snider through the hotel’s surveillance camera.

Snider now faces additional charges with several departments including: Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Columbia Police Department and Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime or if you know the identity of the suspects, citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), text to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC,” followed by the tip information or go to: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the “Submit a tip” tab.