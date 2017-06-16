Woman found guilty in texting suicide trial





Michelle Carter, who as a teenager sent texts urging her then-boyfriend to commit suicide three years ago, has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter by a Massachusetts judge.

Carter, 20, broke down crying in court, putting her head in her hands, before Judge Lawrence Moniz announced the verdict.

Conrad Roy was 18 when he died in July 2014 of carbon monoxide poisoning after locking himself in his truck.

The judge said instructing Roy to get back into the truck was willful and wanton behavior. The judge said Carter knows, by her own admission, that Roy followed her instructions.

The judge noted that Carter admitted in texts that she took no action; she knew the location of the truck and did not notify Roy’s mother or sisters.

Carter was not taken into custody and will remain on bail. She cannot leave the state of Massachusetts and cannot use Facebook or Snapchat and is prohibited from texting.

The prosecution claimed Carter, then 17, was reckless and caused his death by telling Roy to get back in the car even though they say he didn’t want to die.

But during the trial Carter maintained her innocence. “Conrad Roy was on this path to take his own life for years,” her lawyers argued.

Carter was charged as a youthful offender, which means that even though she was a minor at the time of the incident, she was charged as an adult.

ABC News’ Joseph Diaz contributed to this report.