Bill Cosby’s Sexual Assault Case Ends in Mistrial

ABC NEWS– Bill Cosby’s sexual assault case has ended in a mistrial.

After six days of deliberation, the seven men and five women selected to serve on the jury were unable to render a unanimous verdict on any of the three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault with which Cosby had been charged.

The comedian pleaded not guilty.

Kevin R. Steel, the district attorney from Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, who brought the charges, said shortly after the mistrial was announced that he will retry the case.