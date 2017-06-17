Blowfish can’t peel Bananas Saturday night

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (Blowfish) — The Savannah Bananas were the team Lexington County knocked off for their first win of the season two weeks ago. But Savannah has had their way with the Blowfish at Lexington County Baseball Stadium and Saturday night was no exception.

The Blowfish fell to Savannah by the final of 11-7 at home.

Lexington County got off to a racing start in the third when Savanna starter Braxton Webb (Grayson College) struggled with command in the inning.

Savannah pitching walked five Blowfish in the inning that resulted in two runs and then Randal Ortiz (Winston-Salem) knocked a two run single to left to give the Fish a 4-0 lead.

Savannah came right back in the top of the fourth to tie the game on back-to-back doubles following two walks to start the inning.

John Cassala (Jacksonville) and Utah Jones (North Carolina) went back-to-back two baggers before Jordan Rathbone (South Mountain CC) plated one on a fielder’s choice, which was followed up by a Jakob Nunez (UT-Arlington) RBI single.

The Blowfish reclaimed the lead in the home half of the fourth when Seth Lancaster (Coastal Carolina) went yard over the right field wall for his first homer of the season.

The solo shot put the Blowfish up a run heading into the fifth. But from that point on it was all Bananas.

Savannah retook the lead in the fifth when they exploded for a second consecutive four run inning.

After a Christian Hollie (UT-Arlington) leadoff double and a sac bunt, LJ Talley (Georgia) smacked an RBI single to bring in Hollie. Anthony Brocato (St. John’s) reached on an error, which was followed by a Cassala three run blast to deep right center field.

Savannah added two more in the eighth and a Brocato solo home run in the ninth to take a six run lead.

The Blowfish threatened in the home half of the ninth but could only scratch home two runs and fell to the Bananas 11-7.

Tomorrow night Lexington County looks to rewrite the ship at home for a Father’s Day Sunday matchup against Florence. Coverage on z93.1 FM The Lake begins at 6:45 and first pitch is slated for 7:05 from the Fish Tank.