City of Columbia Splash Pads Open

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) Want to cool off this summer? The City of Columbia may have the answer. The city’s splash pads are now open across area parks.

You can take time to cool off, without diving in to a pool.

Here’s a list of operating hours from the City of Columbia:

The following spray pools will be open from Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. and will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays:

· Edisto Discovery Park – 1914 Wiley St.

· Emily Douglas Park – 2500 Wheat St.

· Hampton Park – 117 Brandon Ave.

· Heathwood Park – 800 Abelia Rd.

· Melrose Park – 1500 Fairview Rd.

· Sims Park – 3500 Duncan St.

· St. Anna’s Park – 1315 Liberty Hill Ave.

The following spray pools will be open from Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., and closed on Sundays:

· Lorick Park – 1600 Lorick Ave.

· Pinehurst Park – 2300 Pinehurst Rd.